Massive Multi-Car Fire Under Investigation In Sussex County (PHOTOS)

Officials in Sussex County are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through several vehicles in a local parking lot over the weekend.

The Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the blaze in the employee parking lot at 3 Wild Turkey Way just after 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, the squad said.

Upon arrival, crews found several vehicles fully engulfed in flames and immediately began extinguishing efforts.

Hamburg and McAfee fire departments provided mutual aid, and the blaze was quickly placed under control.

The fire is being investigated by the Hardyston Police Department and the Hardyston Fire Official.

