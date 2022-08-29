Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: End-Of-Care Patient's Husband Charged With Putting Pillow Over Her Face At HUMC
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Massive Multi-Car Fire Under Investigation In Sussex County (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Officials in Sussex County are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through several vehicles in a local parking lot over the weekend.
Officials in Sussex County are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through several vehicles in a local parking lot over the weekend. Photo Credit: Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. via Facebook

Officials in Sussex County are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through several vehicles in a local parking lot over the weekend.

The Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the blaze in the employee parking lot at 3 Wild Turkey Way just after 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, the squad said.

Upon arrival, crews found several vehicles fully engulfed in flames and immediately began extinguishing efforts.

Hamburg and McAfee fire departments provided mutual aid, and the blaze was quickly placed under control.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

The fire is being investigated by the Hardyston Police Department and the Hardyston Fire Official.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.