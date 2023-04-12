Massive Jersey City Blaze Finally Under Control (UPDATE)

The 7-alarm fire in Jersey City blaze that broke out on Tuesday, April 11, was under control as of Wednesday morning, April 12, officials said.

Firefighters will remain at the recycling plant at 1 Caven Point Ave., where the fire started, to put out any hotspots, said Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the press secretary for the mayor's office.

After the fire started at the recycling plant, it extended north toward the Newark Bay-Hudson County Turnpike Extension and Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, and extended as far south as near Liberty State Park, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Wallace-Scalcione said. Fire departments from Bayonne, Kearny, Harrison, Newark and Bergen County provided mutual aid, Wallace-Scalcione said.

