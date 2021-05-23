Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
MASS SHOOTING: Multiple Dead, Several Injured At South Jersey House Party

Cecilia Levine
Cumberland County Sheriff
Cumberland County Sheriff Photo Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff

A shooting left multiple people dead and several injured at a house party Saturday night in South Jersey.

Police have not released the exact number of fatalities or injuries that occurred when gunfire broke out at a house on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township (Cumberland County) around 11:50 p.m.

NewsCopter7 footage shows a tent in the yard of the home where more than 100 people had gathered for a party, ABC7 reports.

Debris could be seen scattered across the yard and the tent knocked over on Sunday.

Click here for more from ABC7.

