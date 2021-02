More than a dozen people were injured when a bus overturned on snowy roads in Sussex County Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred near Route 206 and Clove Road in Montague around 4 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

An NJSP trooper attributed the cause of the crash to slippery road conditions but could not confirm any additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.