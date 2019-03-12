Masked Gunman Robs $3,500 From Route 46 Popeye's

SEE ANYTHING? A masked gunman fled with $3,500 from the Popeye's on Route 46 in Lodi late Monday, authorities said.

Employees were in the restaurant when the robber entered around 11:30 p.m. wearing a black ski mask, black jacket and boots -- and carrying a gun, Lt. Robert Salerno said.

He took the cash and fled on foot, Salerno said, adding that no one was injured.

Anyone who might have seen something is asked to contact Lodi police: (973) 473-7600 .

Salerno also asked that anyone with surveillance cameras in the area check them for signs of the robber or his means of escape.

All calls will be kept confidential, he said.

