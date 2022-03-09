Maryland Man's Killer Was His Stepson: Authorities (UPDATES)

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his stepfather to death over the weekend in Maryland, according to authorities and NBC Washington.

Sergio Elysee Koyangbo has been accused of stabbing 46-year-old David Beasley, in the 5600 block of Lambeth Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, Montgomery County police said.

On Wednesday, Koyango was ordered to be held without bail, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday, April 1, at 8:30 a.m.

When police arrived, officers found Beasley inside the home with stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities charged Koyangbo with first-degree murder after speaking with witnesses and residents and collecting evidence at the home where the event occurred.

Koyangbo is being held without bail. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore will determine an official manner and cause of death for Beasley.

Beasley's Facebook page contains several photos of him and his alleged killer smiling on family vacations, holidays and even teaching him how to drive.

News4 employee Joe Cassano said Beasley was like a brother to him — and anyone that knew him.

“He’s everybody that crosses his path’s brother," Cassano said. "Anybody that grew up in this circle of friends."

The investigation is ongoing.

