Marine Crews Recover Parkway Jumper's Body From River

Marine rescue crews on Sunday recovered the body of a man who jumped from the Garden State Parkway into the Raritan River.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the Driscoll Bridge on reports of a suicidal male who jumped around 11:30 a.m., Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Rescue crews had recovered the unidentified body in the Raritan River near Cornucopia Princess Cruise Lines around 12:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say.

The man was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m., Peele said. His identity was not immediately released.

