Manslaughter Charge Filed In Kearny Man's Killing

A man previously charged with desecration of human remains in the killing of a Kearny man is facing an additional, more serious offense: Aggravated manslaughter.

The charge was filed against Matthew Kochell, 32, in the Tuesday, Sept. 20 stabbing death of Corey McFadden, who was found laying on the ground near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street with multiple stab wounds to his lower body around 5:45 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Kochell and 39-year-old Elliot Barton, a registered sex offender, were both charged with desecration of human remains, after McFadden was pronounced dead. Kochell, however, is now facing charges of aggravated manslaughter along with various weapons offenses, Suarez said.

Both defendants were being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. Kochell is tentatively scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

