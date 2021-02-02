Man's Fingertips Severed In Teaneck Snow Blowing Mishap

One man had several fingertips severed while another nearly lost an entire finger in a pair of snow blowing mishaps Tuesday in Teaneck, authorities said.

The first victim, 43, brought the severed fingertips to Holy Name Medical Center around 10 a.m., responders said.

The 30-year-old second victim, like the first, also got himself to the hospital after removing his injured hand intact, police said.

No further information was immediately available, they said.

In addition to possible heart strain from pushing a heavy snow blower, authorities say people should always be aware of the potential dangers of using the machine:

Add fuel OUTDOORS before starting a snow blower;

before starting a snow blower; NEVER add fuel when it's running

add fuel when it's running KEEP YOUR HANDS AWAY from all moving parts;

from all moving parts; Turn the blower off it if jams;

Consider the carbon monoxide risk of running it in an enclosed space;

Never leave it running unattended.

