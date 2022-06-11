Man's Body Pulled From Passaic River

A 49-year-old man's body was pulled from the Passaic River over the weekend, officials say.

The recovery was made around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 when Kearny police got reports of a man drowning, Belleville police tell various news outlets.

A recovery effort was launched near the Rutgers Street Bridge in Belleville. There were no apparent signs of injury and an autopsy was pending.

The Newark man's identity was not being released.

