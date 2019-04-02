Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Flames Consume Lodi Townhouses
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man's Body Found Hanging From Passaic Bridge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A man's body was found hanging early Tuesday morning from an NJ Transit bridge near the Passaic train station.

The body was found around 6:30 a.m. on the Passaic Avenue bridge about a hundred yards from the station, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, which was investigating, didn't immediately say whether homicide or suicide was suspected.

A Medical Examiner was to determine cause of death.

The incident didn't cause any significant delays on the Main Line, Rudy said.

******

VIDEO: No serious injuries were immediately reported in a Tuesday morning townhouse condo fire in Lodi.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/garfield/police-fire/video-fire-rips-through-lodi-townhouses/765383/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.