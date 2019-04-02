Man's Body Found Hanging From Passaic Bridge

A man's body was found hanging early Tuesday morning from an NJ Transit bridge near the Passaic train station.

The body was found around 6:30 a.m. on the Passaic Avenue bridge about a hundred yards from the station, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, which was investigating, didn't immediately say whether homicide or suicide was suspected.

A Medical Examiner was to determine cause of death.

The incident didn't cause any significant delays on the Main Line, Rudy said.

