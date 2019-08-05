Man Who Skipped Sentencing In Fatal N. Bergen Hit-Run Captured

The former Hudson County corrections officer who failed to appear for his sentencing Friday on two counts of death by auto has been arrested, a law-enforcement source told Daily Voice Monday.

Michael Hansen, 40, was expected to receive a sentence of 20 years after pleading guilty in June. Instead, the proceeding was delayed when Hansen, who had been allowed to remain free, did not show up. A warrant was immediately issued for his arrest.

Hansen, of North Bergen, had consumed as many as 18 alcoholic drinks before getting behind the wheel April 2, 2017, authorities said. He struck and killed two people, Marie Tauro and Russell Maffei, at the intersection of Paterson Plank Road and Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen.

Hansen fled the scene and was arrested the following day.

It was not immediately known Monday what additional charges Hansen will face or when his sentencing will be held.

Check back for updates.

