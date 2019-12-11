Man Who Robbed Orange Phone Store While Wearing Wig Sentenced

An Ohio man who once took part in a violent criminal spree in Essex County in the early 1990s was sentenced to 300 months in prison for robbing a mobile phone store in Orange, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

Frederick White, 47, had earlier pleaded guilty to robbery under the federal Hobbs Act as well as brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

On June 11, 2016, White walked into the store and demanded cash from an employee at gunpoint. White, who was wearing a wig, ran off with the money but was captured by Orange police shortly afterwards.

White had previously been convicted of carjacking, a crime he committed while taking part in a two-hour robbery spree in 1993 that left one person shot.

In addition to the prison term, White must serve five years of supervised release, the US Attorney also said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.