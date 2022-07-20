Man Who Hid In Woods From Cops Serving Warrant In Morris County Found After K9, Drone Search

A man was arrested after trying to hide in the woods from police as they were serving a warrant in Morris County, authorities said.

The Morris County Sheriff's Department arrived at Naughright Road at the Totten Farm to serve a warrant around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to the Washington Township Police Department, who responded after the man allegedly ran into the woods.

Police then set up a perimeter and used K9 officers to thoroughly search the area before the man was found hiding in the brush along a hedgerow, the department said.

A drone was also used in the search, authorities said.

“At no point was the public at risk as he was contained in the wooded and field areas at all times,” the Washington Township Police Department said.

The man was being held in the Morris County Jail.

The man’s name was not released.

