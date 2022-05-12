Man Who Crashed Stolen Wyckoff Porsche Ran Car Theft Trafficking Ring Out Of Newark: Police

A 19-year-old man from Irvington has been arrested for allegedly running an auto theft trafficking ring in Newark, authorities said.

Through various investigative means, it was learned that the suspect was responsible for trafficking twelve cars totaling over one million dollars, New Jersey State Police said.

On March 20, troopers from the New Jersey State Police Troop ‘B’ Totowa Station were notified that a Porsche Cayenne was stolen out of Wyckoff Township.

During the investigation, troopers received live updates from Porsche through the Global Positioning System (GPS) and located the vehicle at a stoplight in Newark, State Police said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Tyquan R. Black, fled in the Porsche, ran a red light and subsequently struck an ambulance in the same location.

Black who was not injured during the crash, was arrested, police said.

Black was charged with eluding, assault by auto, obstruction, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and leading an auto theft trafficking network, police said.

He was being detained in the Essex County Jail.

This case is being prosecuted by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

