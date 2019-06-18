Man Who Brought Gun To Westfield School Was Involved With Teacher: Report

A 46-year-old Delaware man who authorities said brought a gun loaded with hollow point bullets to a grade school in Westfield last week had been romantically involved with a teacher at the school, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Thomas Wilkie, 46, of Bear, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of Tamaques Elementary School after Westfield police were notified by police in Delaware that Wilkie may be heading therel.

Authorities said that Wilkie was found sitting in an SUV in the parking lot with the gun and with additional clips of ammunition. Another 130 rounds of ammunition were in the trunk, police said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. An after-school program was underway when police arrived to arrest Wilkie, who was taken into custody without incident. The school was on lockdown as police conducted a security sweep.

After all the students were safely reunited with their caregivers, police swept the school again, the second time with K-9 units, Chief of Police Christopher Brattiloro said.

Wilkie is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.