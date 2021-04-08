Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Man Who Broke NJ Mall Security Guard's Nose During Shoplifting Incident Sought By Police

Nicole Acosta
The suspect, a Black male, is known to frequent the downtown Newark area, police say.
The suspect, a Black male, is known to frequent the downtown Newark area, police say. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Newark police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they say broke a store security guard's nose during a shoplifting incident last week.

The guard was working at the Gap Outlet in the 100 block of Market Street on July 27 when a woman walked into the store around 1:15 p.m. and grabbed a bag with items from the storage area, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara

When the guard went after the woman, the Black male suspect walked into the store and shoved him to the ground, authorities said.

The suspects left the store, but the guard confronted them outside, where the man punched him in the face and broke his nose, O'Hara said.

The suspect is known to frequent the downtown area, authorities said.

He was wearing dark jeans and no shirt, except for one wrapped around his head. He has a medium build and is in his 20's, according to authorities.

The female suspect, also Black, was wearing a light-colored shirt, blue jeans, white sandals, and a red backpack, authorities said.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the individual to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through the Newark Police Division app.

