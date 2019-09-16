Man Who Beat Ex-Lover In Newark, Tied Her Up And Kidnapped Her Sentenced

A New York man who attacked his former girlfriend before abducting her was sentenced to nine years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

Rudolf Szoradi, who was under a court order to stay away from the victim, assaulted the woman with a knife in the basement of a relative's Newark home Dec. 15, 2017. Szoradi also beat and kicked her before tying her up with Christmas tree lights and confining her to a vehicle, authorities said at the time of Szoradi's arrest.

Szoradi drove towards Florida but stopped at a motel in North Carolina when the victim persuaded him to allow her to get treatment for her injuries. Authorities believe Szoradi stopped at the motel to conceal the extent of her injuries before taking her to the hospital.

Szoradi brought the woman to a hospital in Clayton, North Carolina, the following day, where he was arrested. The victim had suffered multiple knife punctures and hand lacerations, facial and neck trauma, multiple contusions, and blackened eyes.

He previously had pleaded guilty to kidnapping and interstate domestic violence. In addition to the prison sentence, he will be subject to five years of supervised release.

