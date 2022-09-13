Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says

An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said.

Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The amount shoplifted totals approximately $6,200, Pfeiffer said.

After being confronted, McKenzie allegedly admitted to investigators that he had been paid $500 by an unidentified male to carry out the thefts.

McKenzie was charged with second-degree shoplifting and second-degree conspiracy. He was being held in Morris County Jail pending transfer to Warren County Jail.

