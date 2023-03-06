Man Was Masturbating Around Kids In NJ Kohl's Store: Police

A 27-year-old New York man is facing charges after masturbating in a Hudson County Kohl's store, authorities said.

Christopher Honnold, of Smithtown, NY, was walking around the Kohl's store on Millcreek Drive in Secaucus around 3:10 p.m. on March 2, "gratifying himself in view of the public were he could be observed by children under the age of thirteen," Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Honnold left the store after being approached by a loss prevention officer, but surrendered to Secaucus police on March 6, and was charged with sexual assault. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucusnjpolice.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.