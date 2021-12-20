Man Wanted In Deadly Belleville Stabbing Nabbed At Trenton Homeless Shelter

The 48-year-old man wanted in a stabbing that left one person dead and another injured in Belleville was tracked down and arrested at a Trenton homeless shelter, authorities said Monday.

Termaine Pines, of Newark, had been wanted since the Nov. 20 incident on Van Rennsselear Street, when he attacked a woman going into her home and another woman inside of the home, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.

One victim was able to flee and seek help while the other, an 84-year-old woman, was pronounced dead after officers found her in a first-floor bedroom, Minichini and Stephens said.

Pines was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon Sunday around 9:15 p.m., authorities said.

He was being tracked by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Belleville and Baltimore police departments and the US Marshal’s Service.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (877-847-7432)

