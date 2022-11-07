Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting

Newark police seek the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting, authorities said.

Zyquwan Barnes is sought in connection with the shooting that occurred on Oct. 22, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé.

At approximately 7:25 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard for a shooting.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment and was reportedly in stable condition.

Barnes is 6’4” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Fragé urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Barnes to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/

