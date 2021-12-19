Man Wanted For Murder In Mysterious Double Belleville Stabbing

Authorities have announced a murder suspect in a November stabbing that left Belleville residents with more questions than answers.

Termaine Pines, 48, is wanted for stabbing a woman going into her Van Rennsselear Street home -- where an elderly woman was found dead inside on Nov. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.

Pines was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is being tracked by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Belleville and Baltimore police departments and the US Marshal’s Service.

The initial incident caused confusion in Belleville, as police released a photo of a possible suspect but not much else. In turn, many residents were left fearful and desperate for answers.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call police immediately.

