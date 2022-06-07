Man Uses Pry Tool In Burglary Spree, Buys 3 Motorcycles With Stolen Card: Morris County Sheriff

Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man they say used a pry tool in a series of Morris County burglaries before buying three motorcycles using a stolen credit card.

The man pictured above used an unknown “pry tool” during a series of commercial burglaries that occurred in Morris Plains from 7:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. between Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said in a release on Tuesday, July 5.

The suspect either shut off, covered, or turned the camera in a different direction during two of the burglaries, police said.

He then stole a credit card and used it at Platinum 2 Cell Phone Store and Targets Closeout, both on Main Street in Paterson, police said.

The suspect bought three motorcycles at Targets Closeout and was seen on Instagram before driving off. He was “clearly trying to conceal his identity,” according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org or call 973-COP-CALL.

