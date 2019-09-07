Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Shooting Victims Show Up At Hackensack University Medical Center
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Tried To Sell Kilos Of Heroin At Elizabeth Shopping Mall: Feds

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Jersey Gardens
Jersey Gardens Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Mexican man living in Boston was arrested Saturday after trying to sell a large quantity of “China White” heroin to a government source, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Jose Manuel M. Ramos Lemus, 50, met the source Saturday at the parking lot of the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth and told him he had five kilograms of heroin for sale. Lemus left and returned with a duffle bag containing the drugs and was arrested.

Lemus has been charged with conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. He faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million if convicted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.