Man Tried To Hug And Kiss 13-Year-Olds On Bayonne Street: Police

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he hugged two teen girls he did not know on a city street Friday, Lt. Eric Amato of the Bayonne Police Department said.

Starling Rosario of Jersey City approached the girls around 7:30 p.m. near 4th Street and Kennedy Boulevard, embraced them and tried to kiss them. The girls called their fathers, who came to the area and held Rosario until police arrived, Amato said.

Rosario has been charged with harassment.

