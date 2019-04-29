Contact Us
Man Tried To Hug And Kiss 13-Year-Olds On Bayonne Street: Police

Paul Milo
A Jersey City man was arrested after he allegedly tried to embrace two young teen girls he did not know.
A Jersey City man was arrested after he allegedly tried to embrace two young teen girls he did not know. Photo Credit: Flickr

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he hugged two teen girls he did not know on a city street Friday, Lt. Eric Amato of the Bayonne Police Department said.

Starling Rosario of Jersey City approached the girls around 7:30 p.m. near 4th Street and Kennedy Boulevard, embraced them and tried to kiss them. The girls called their fathers, who came to the area and held Rosario until police arrived, Amato said.

Rosario has been charged with harassment.

