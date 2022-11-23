Man Tried Killing Relative In Shared Union County Apartment: Police

A 41-year-old Union County man has been charged with trying to kill a 50-year-old relative with whom he shares an apartment with, authorities said.

Bilal L. Williams was walking in the driveway near the 700 block of East Second Street in Scotch Plains with his hands in the air as police arrived on reports of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, local police said in a statement. Williams had a 9mm SigSauer handgun at the time of his arrest, they said.

More arriving officers found Williams' relative in the second floor of their shared apartment having suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, left arm and right leg. He was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, authorities collecting evidence and securing the scene found heroin and more drug paraphernalia, Scotch Plains police said.

Williams is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder, possession of hollow-point bullets, distribution/manufacturing/possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and more.

