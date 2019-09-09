Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Man Threatens To Jump From Roof Of Linden City Hall

Paul Milo
A man was climbed to the top of Linden's city hall Monday and threatened to jump Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Linden City Hall Photo Credit: Google

A man climbed to the roof of Linden's city hall Monday and threatened to jump, a police spokesman said.

The man climbed to the roof around 1:45 p.m. of the building, located at 301 N. Wood Ave.

The spokesman said city hall was still an "active scene" as of 3 p.m., more than an hour after it started. Streets around the area were closed off and county and local resources were deployed at city hall, he added.

The New York Police Department was spotted at the scene and deployed a large inflatable cushion-like device at the base of the building around 4:15 p.m .

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

