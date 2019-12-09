Contact Us
Man Tells Police He Was Robbed Of $10K In Jersey City

A man was robbed of a huge sum of cash in Jersey City, he told police.
Police say robbers may have specifically targeted a Jersey City man Thursday morning and gotten away with a large amount of cash.

Officers responded to 484 Mercer St. a little before 10 a.m. on a report of a robbery, a police spokeswoman said. The 61-year-old victim said he was robbed of about $10,000 and the robbers used a stun gun.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the spokeswoman also said.

No other information was immediately available Thursday afternoon.

