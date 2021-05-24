Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Man Struck, Killed By Train Near Union Station

Cecilia Levine
Union Station
A man was struck and killed by a train in Union Monday afternoon, NJ Transit officials said.

The unidentified man was struck by Raritan Valley Line train 5179 near Union Station around 3:05 p.m., NJ Transit Spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.

The train left Penn Station New York at 2:39 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at High Bridge Station at 4:30 p.m..

None of the approximately 75 customers or the crew on board the train were injured. 

 Raritan Valley Line train service was suspended between Cranford Station and Newark Penn Station. 

Customers were accommodated by substitute bus service. 

New Jersey Transit Police is investigation the incident. 

