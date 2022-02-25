Man Struck, Killed By Train In Morris County

A man was killed after being struck by a train in Morris County Thursday night, authorities said.

The man was fatally struck by the Morris and Essex Line Train #674 near Morristown Station around 8:45 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson told DailyVoice.com.

The train had left Dover at 8:26 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 9:46 p.m., authorities said.

The victim’s identity was not released.

The two passengers and crew members on board the train were uninjured.

The Morris and Essex Line was temporarily suspended between Madison and Dover but had since resumed.

The investigation was being led by the New Jersey Transit Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.