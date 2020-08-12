Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Man Struck, Killed By Hoboken Bound Train In Newark

Valerie Musson
Broad Street Station in Newark
Broad Street Station in Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Newark Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Service to the Morris and Essex line was operating on a 30-minute delay in both directions after the 7:45 a.m. incident west of the Broad Street Station, NJT spokeswoman Lisa Torbic said.

The train left Montclair State University at 7:10 a.m., and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 8 a.m., Torbic said.

New Jersey Transit Police and EMS were on scene.

None of the approximately 20 passengers and crew were on board were injured.

The NJTPD is leading the investigation.

