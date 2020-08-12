Man Struck, Killed By Hoboken Bound Train In Newark

A man was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Newark Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Service to the Morris and Essex line was operating on a 30-minute delay in both directions after the 7:45 a.m. incident west of the Broad Street Station, NJT spokeswoman Lisa Torbic said.

The train left Montclair State University at 7:10 a.m., and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 8 a.m., Torbic said.

New Jersey Transit Police and EMS were on scene.

None of the approximately 20 passengers and crew were on board were injured.

The NJTPD is leading the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.