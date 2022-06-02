Man Struck Dead By NJ Transit Train: Officials

A man was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Union County Thursday, June 2, officials said.

The unidentified pedestrian was hit by Gladstone Branch Train No. 419 around 1:40 p.m. near the Valley Avenue Bridge in Berkeley Heights, the agency said in a release.

The train had left Hoboken and was heading toward Gladstone.

None of the 10 passengers were injured, and service to the Gladstone Branch was suspended near the Berkeley Heights Station. New Jersey Transit Police were leading the investigation.

Editor's note: NJ Transit officials initially reported that a woman was injured, however, an ongoing investigation determined this was not accurate.

