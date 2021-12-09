Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Man Struck By Train In Glen Rock

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Service was suspended to New Jersey Transit's Main Line after a man was struck by a train Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in Glen Rock at 176 Rock Road, suspending service between Ridgewood and Paterson around 8 a.m., local police and NJ Transit officials said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson.

There were no reported injuries to the 15 commuters or crew on board of the train, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackerman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

