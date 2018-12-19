Man Struck By Freight Train In Teaneck

A 28-year-old man clung to life early Thursday after being struck by a northbound freight train overnight in Teaneck, authorities said.

Police responding to the call just after 12:30 a.m. found the victim beneath a train car off Windsor Road near Route 4, Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe, life-threatening injuries, the chief said.

Police were investigating the cause.

