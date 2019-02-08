Contact Us
Man Struck By Commuter Train In Paterson Hospitalized

NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a commuter train in Paterson Thursday night, NJ Transit said.

The 1134 Main Bergen County Line train left Suffern at 10:30 p.m. bound for arrival in Hoboken at 10:59 p.m., NJT’s Kate Thompson said.

It had 42 passengers aboard when it struck the man soon after on Van Houten Street between Straight Street and Memorial Drive, she said.

He was extricated and taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in critical condition, she said.

Although initial reports were that two people were involved, Thompson said that only one was injured.

Witnesses said that he may have been with someone or another person was nearby when he was struck. But that person wasn’t hurt.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions.

