Man Struck By Commuter Train In Emerson

A man struck by a commuter train Tuesday afternoon in Emerson was expected to survive his injuries, authorities said.

The man was hospitalized after being struck behind the Stop & Shop supermarket off Kinderkamack Road just east of the Westwood train station shortly before 4:30 p.m., NJ Transit said.

The Pascack Valley Line No. 1632 train left Spring Valley at 3:46 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 4:03 p.m.

No injuries were reported to the 45 people on board.

Trains were temporarily being held east of New Bridge Landing.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation, assisted by Emerson police.

Oradell police also responded.

Several years ago, a 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train a short distance from the same spot.

