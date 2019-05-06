Man Stabbed Dead In Bergenfield, Authorities Search For Killer

What apparently began as a bar fight became a fatal stabbing overnight in Bergenfield, said authorities who were searching for the killer Monday morning.

A passing police officer found the bleeding, unresponsive man around 1 a.m., they said.

The victim -- whom authorities were trying to identify -- was pronounced dead soon after at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Asked whether a suspect was in custody early Monday, one law enforcement official said: "Not yet, but we'll get there."

Investigators remained early Monday in the area of a Portland Avenue parking lot behind a string of South Washington Avenue businesses directly across from the Roy W. Brown Middle School.

Also cordoned off was a small area near the car wash on Clifton Avenue, a couple of blocks down from the school on the other side of the CSX tracks.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was investigating, along with Bergenfield police.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

