Man Sought For Stalking, Terroristic Threats, Cyber Harassment: Hackettstown Police

Authorities in Hackettstown are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted for stalking, terroristic threats, and other serious charges.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Anthony R. Hope, 32, with charges for stalking, cyber harassment, and terroristic threats, Hackettstown Police said in a release on Thursday, June 23.

Hope’s last known address was 30 Worlds Fair Dr. in Franklin Township, Somerset County, police said.

He is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 168 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hope’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at (908) 852-3300.

