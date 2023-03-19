Man Shot Outside Hudson County Costco Store

A man was shot outside of a Hudson County Costco store this weekend, authorities said.

The 61-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg around 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, near the Bayonne Costco on Goldsborough Drive, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The victim was taken to an area with the non-life-threatening injury.

The incident remains an active investigation and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bayonne Police Detective Bureau at 201-858-6925.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.