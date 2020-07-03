Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Shot, Killed On Jersey City Street

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim was shot and killed on the sidewalk in front of 233 Wegman Parkway in Jersey City, responders said.
The victim was shot and killed on the sidewalk in front of 233 Wegman Parkway in Jersey City, responders said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 28-year-old father was shot and killed on a Jersey City sidewalk Friday night, authorities said.

The victim reportedly was gunned down around 11:30 p.m. in front of a home on Wegman Parkrway, up the street from near Audubon Park in the city's Greenville section.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

No possible motive was initially given.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said her detectives and Jersey City police were investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.