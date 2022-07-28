Man Shot By Wife Over Allegations He Molested Kids At Her Daycare Facing Charges

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Maryland man shot by his wife in a Washington, DC hotel room over allegations he sexually abused at least three children at her daycare facility, authorities said.

James Weems Jr., 57, of Randallstown, was shot by his wife, Shanteari Weems, after she confronted him over the alleged abuse in a room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Monday, July 25, according to multiple reports.

Officials had already begun an investigation into the allegations at the time of the shooting, Baltimore County police said.

Weems, who owned Lil Kidz Kastle in Owings Mills, launched a GoFundMe page for herself in an effort to cover her $15,000 bond.

Her husband remains hospitalized in police custody in Washington, DC pending extradition, and is facing multiple charges.

Families can contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020. Parents can also consult this website for guidance in discussing potential abuse with their children.

