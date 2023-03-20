Man Sexually Assaults Staff Member While In Rec Center Pool In North Jersey: Police

A 33-year-old man from Jersey City is accused of inappropriately touching a staff member while in the pool at the Secaucus Recreation Center, authorities said.

:On March 14 at about 5 p.m., Sanjaykumar Baldania was charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.

The rec center is located at 1200 Koelle Boulevard.

Baldania was arrested at Secaucus Police Headquarters located at 1203 Paterson Plank Road. Baldania was issued a complaint summons and was released from police custody.

