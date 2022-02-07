Contact Us
Man Sets Fire To HUMC Nurse, Hits Her In Head With Plumber's Wrench, Sources Say

Jerry DeMarco
HUMC
HUMC Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A man set fire to a Hackensack University Medical Center nurse then struck her in the head with a plumber’s wrench early Monday, Feb. 7, responders said.

The male, who was apparently not a direct HUMC employee, is believed to have used some type of torch to burn the victim’s upper body and lower face before hitting her in the head with a plumber’s wrench around 5:20 a.m., a first responder with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

The suspect immediately fled but was believed to have been identified as of 11 a.m.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to release a statement.

