Man Set Off Molotov Cocktails 3 Times In Jersey Shore Costco, Theater Parking Lot: Prosecutor

A Jersey Shore man was arrested for setting off molotov cocktails in a local Route 35 parking lot three nights last week, authorities said.

Brendan J. Dunne, 24, of Holmdel, set off a series of fires believe to have started in a glass bottle containing charred pieces of cardboard in the Route 45 Costco and Cinemark parking lot July 19, 21 and 22, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Hazlet police responded to the scene around 10:10 p.m. July 19, where an officer extinguished the fire and determined the source to be a homemade Molotov cocktail, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Crews were called to the scene again on July 21 an 22, she said.

Dunne was identified as a suspect and arrested and charged with four counts of third degree possession of a destructive device. He was also issued a disorderly persons offense.

He faces up to 5 years on each of the third degree crimes.

Linskey credited the efforts of the local police departments, as well as the FBI and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, for the investigation that led to Dunne's identification and arrest before any injury or property damage could occur.

Dunne was being held in the Monmouth County Jail pending a detention hearing.

