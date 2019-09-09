Man Safe After Threatening To Jump From Roof Of Linden City Hall

A man spent hours on the roof of Linden City Hall Monday, threatening to jump as police and other first-responders tried to bring him to safety, a police spokesman said.
Authorities cleared the scene around 5:30 p.m. The spokesman, Lt. Christopher Geunther, confirmed the man was safely in custody.
The man climbed to the roof of the building, located at 301 N. Wood Ave., around 1:45 p.m., nearly four hours earlier.
Streets around the area were closed off and "county and local resources" were deployed at city hall, Geunther said.
During the incident, the man, who was wearing a white shirt, repeatedly climbed onto the ledge of the two-story building and walked around for a few minutes before climbing back onto the roof.
The New York Police Department was at the scene and deployed large inflatable cushion-like devices at the base of the building around 4:15 p.m . The Port Authority police also arrived with a ladder truck.
There was no immediate word on the man's condition.
