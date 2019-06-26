Contact Us
Man Rescued, Arrested At Paterson's Great Falls

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson Great Falls
Paterson Great Falls Photo Credit: Gerard Erit

A man was rescued from the bottom of the Paterson Great Falls by firefighters before nightfall Wednesday -- and was immediately taken into custody by police.

Uniformed and plainclothes police were waiting above as firefighters plucked the drenched man from the rocks near the base of the McBride Avenue side of the falls and EMS workers checked him out around 7 p.m.

Authorities didn't immediately identify the man or specify why he was arrested.

