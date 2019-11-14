Man Nabbed At Newark Airport With Cocaine Sewn Into His Clothes Sentenced

A citizen of the Dominican Republic was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison for attempting to smuggle three kilos of cocaine into the United States.

Jose Manuel Jiminez Jiminez, 47, was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport in February after flying in from Santo Domingo. During a pat-down screening, officers discovered the narcotics sewn into the vest he was wearing.

Jiminez Jiminez, who previously pleaded guilty to illegally importing more than 500 grams of cocaine, will be subject to deportation when he's released.

