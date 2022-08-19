Man Missing After Walking Out Of Medical Center In Newark

Police in Newark were seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

Tim Hammelman, 43, walked away from St. Michael’s Medical Center at 111 Central Ave., in Newark, around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

He had been transported from Endeavor House Rehab Facility, 206 Bergen Ave., in Kearny.

Hammelman is described as a white male, 5'7" tall and 134 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing tennis shoes.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tim Hammelman to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.orgNewark Police Division or through our Smartphone App available at your App Store.

