A suicidal man shot and killed himself in a car parked on a Teaneck street before dawn Monday, responders said.

The woman's husband summoned police, who found the distraught 30-something man in a car near the corner of Bogert Street and Queen Anne Road near Votee Park around 3:30 a.m., they said.

He pulled the trigger as officers approached, they said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.